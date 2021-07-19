Biden Says Probe Into Chinese Breach Not Finished Yet, Will Get Detailed Report Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the investigation into the alleged Chinese cyberattack against the Microsoft Exchange email software is not complete and he will get a detailed report on Tuesday morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the investigation into the alleged Chinese cyberattack against the microsoft Exchange email software is not complete and he will get a detailed report on Tuesday morning.

"They're still determining exactly what happened, the investigation is not finished," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

Biden said it is his understanding that the Chinese government did not conduct the cyberattacks themselves but Beijing may be protecting and accommodating the cybercriminals who did carry out the attack.