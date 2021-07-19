UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Probe Into Chinese Breach Not Finished Yet, Will Get Detailed Report Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:12 PM

Biden Says Probe Into Chinese Breach Not Finished Yet, Will Get Detailed Report Tuesday

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the investigation into the alleged Chinese cyberattack against the Microsoft Exchange email software is not complete and he will get a detailed report on Tuesday morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the investigation into the alleged Chinese cyberattack against the microsoft Exchange email software is not complete and he will get a detailed report on Tuesday morning.

"They're still determining exactly what happened, the investigation is not finished," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

Biden said it is his understanding that the Chinese government did not conduct the cyberattacks themselves but Beijing may be protecting and accommodating the cybercriminals who did carry out the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Exchange China White House Beijing Cyber Crime May Government

Recent Stories

Harmison says Fakhar instead of Babar should open ..

8 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

16 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

16 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

16 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

20 minutes ago

PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart on winni ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.