Biden Says Protesters Storming US Capitol Not Protest, But Insurrection

Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden said during a press conference on Wedsnesday that the entry of a group presumed to be supporters of President Donald Trump is not a protest, but insurrection.

"To storm the Capitol ... threatening the safety of duly elected officials, it's not a protest, it's insurrection," Biden told reporters.

Biden said the storming of the Capitol building is an assault on the rule of law and democracy and called on protesters to end their siege.

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters have encircled the Capitol building in a peaceful protest of the Congress confirming electors from several US states that the protesters believe are illegitimate. A small group entered the Capitol and engaged with police.

