Biden Says Proud to Welcome Finland in NATO Alliance, Hopes to Welcome Sweden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is proud to welcome Finland in NATO and also hopes to see Sweden let into the alliance soon.

"Today, I am proud to welcome Finland as NATO's 31st ally," Biden said in a statement following the formalization of the country's membership in the alliance earlier in the day.

Biden also said that he looks forward to welcoming Sweden in NATO as soon as possible, urging Turkey and Hungary to conclude the ratification process without delay.

Finland and Sweden both applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to divide Europe and NATO, but instead united the alliance.

NATO, now with Finland s its member, will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of the alliance's territory and meet any and all challenges its members face, Biden said.