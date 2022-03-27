UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Putin 'cannot Remain In Power'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 12:14 AM

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" and called the conflict in Ukraine a "strategic failure" for Moscow in a major speech in Warsaw

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" and called the conflict in Ukraine a "strategic failure" for Moscow in a major speech in Warsaw.

Biden compared Ukraine's resistance against a Russian invasion to the anti-Soviet "battle for freedom" and said the world must prepare for a "long fight ahead".

"We stand with you," he told Ukrainians.

Addressing ordinary Russians, he said that they were "not our enemy" and urged them to blame Putin for the heavy economic sanctions imposed by the West.

He also warned Russia not to move on an "inch" of NATO territory, reiterating the "sacred obligation" of collective defence for alliance members.

At the start of his address in the Polish capital's Royal Castle, he echoed the words of late pope John Paul II telling Ukrainians: "Be not afraid."At the conclusion of his sweeping address, he said: "We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," he said.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy Man Warsaw Vladimir Putin Alliance God

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

58 seconds ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 minute ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

7 minutes ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

7 minutes ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches development projects in Ka ..

Prime Minister launches development projects in Kamalia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>