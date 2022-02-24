Biden Says Putin Chose 'Premeditated War' That Will Bring Catastrophic Loss of Life

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

Earlier, Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbas, adding that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine.