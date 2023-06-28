Open Menu

Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War In Iraq'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

US President Joe Biden puzzled reporters on Wednesday by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when asked about the fallout of the attempted mutiny by the chief of the private military company Wagner Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden puzzled reporters on Wednesday by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when asked about the fallout of the attempted mutiny by the chief of the private military company Wagner Group.

"It's hard to tell really.

He's clearly losing the war in Iraq (sic). He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden was quoted by the White House press pool as saying, when asked to what extent President Putin has been "weakened" by the weekend events.

Biden claimed he was speaking not just about NATO and the European Union, but also Japan.

