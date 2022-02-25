Biden Says Putin Rejected Every Good Faith Effort for Diplomacy by US, Allies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused all sincere efforts by the United States and its allies and partners for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crises.

"He (Putin) moved blood supplies into position and build a field hospital, which tells you all you need to know about his intentions all along, rejected every good faith effort the United States and our allies and partners made to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue to avoid needless conflict and avert human suffering," Biden said.