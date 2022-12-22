Biden Says Putin Trying to 'Use Winter As A Weapon'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US President Joe Biden during remarks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"He's trying to use winter as a weapon," Biden said during remarks in the Oval office.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.