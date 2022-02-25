UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Putin Wants Go Beyond Ukraine, Re-Establish Soviet Union

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go beyond Ukraine because he wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union.

"Yes, "Biden said during a press briefing when asked if he thinks Putin will go beyond Ukraine.

"He has much larger ambitions in Ukraine. He wants to in fact to reestablish the former Soviet Union. That's what this is about and I think that his ambitions are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived."

