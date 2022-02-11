Biden Says Putin Will Not Do Anything That Would Negatively Impact American Citizens

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not do anything to negatively impact Americans that are in Ukraine.

"He's smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens," Biden said in an NBC news interview that aired on Thursday, adding that he has conveyed that concern to Putin.

The West accuses Russia of building up troops near the Ukrainian border to allegedly prepare for an invasion but Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.