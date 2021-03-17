Biden Says Putin Will Pay Price for Alleged Interference in US Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden told ABC news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 presidential vote.

"He will pay a price ... We had a long talk [in late January], he and I .

.. I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish thisoccurred, then be prepared," Biden said.

The US leader also expressed the belief that President Putin was a "killer."