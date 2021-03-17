Biden Says Putin Will Pay Price For Alleged Interference In US Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:00 PM
US President Joe Biden told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 presidential vote
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden told ABC news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 presidential vote.
"He will pay a price ... We had a long talk [in late January], he and I .
.. I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish thisoccurred, then be prepared," Biden said.
The US leader also expressed the belief that President Putin was a "killer."