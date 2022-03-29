UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Putin's Behavior Has Changed Since Geneva Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Biden Says Putin's Behavior Has Changed Since Geneva Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior has changed since their meeting in Geneva last June where they had a "normal discussion" about launching a strategic dialogue.

"I don't know what changed his mind.

His (Putin's) behavior has changed. When we met (in Geneva), remember what we were talking about? We were talking about setting up a strategic dialogue and talking about the relationship of NATO and Russia and facing off in the regions and how we can have more transparency and all the rest. It was a normal discussion," Biden said during his remarks on the new budget proposal.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Budget Vladimir Putin Geneva June All

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

14 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

14 minutes ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

30 minutes ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

30 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>