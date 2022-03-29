WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior has changed since their meeting in Geneva last June where they had a "normal discussion" about launching a strategic dialogue.

"I don't know what changed his mind.

His (Putin's) behavior has changed. When we met (in Geneva), remember what we were talking about? We were talking about setting up a strategic dialogue and talking about the relationship of NATO and Russia and facing off in the regions and how we can have more transparency and all the rest. It was a normal discussion," Biden said during his remarks on the new budget proposal.