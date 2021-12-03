UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Putting Together Set Of Initiatives To Deter Putin From Invading Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:59 PM

Biden Says Putting Together Set of Initiatives to Deter Putin From Invading Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is preparing a set of initiatives to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from "invading" Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is preparing a set of initiatives to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from "invading" Ukraine.

"I have been in constant contact with our allies in Europe, with the Ukrainians," Biden said.

"What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do, but that's in play right now."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin May From

Recent Stories

COAS emphasises for swiftly devising mechanism to ..

COAS emphasises for swiftly devising mechanism to channelise humanitarian aid to ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US Have No Draft on Restoration of Visa Is ..

Russia, US Have No Draft on Restoration of Visa Issuance - Source

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voic ..

Biden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Da ..

2 minutes ago
 Visa Issues Unlikely to Be Focus of Putin-Biden Co ..

Visa Issues Unlikely to Be Focus of Putin-Biden Conversation - Source

2 minutes ago
 Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain acro ..

Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain across South Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for relocation of industries out of ..

Prime Minister for relocation of industries out of cities; promotion of electric ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.