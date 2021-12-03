UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Putting Together Set Of Initiatives To Deter Putin Form Invading Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is preparing a set of initiatives to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from "invading" Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is preparing a set of initiatives to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from "invading" Ukraine.

"I have been in constant contact with our allies in Europe, with the Ukrainians," Biden said.

"What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do, but that's in play right now."

More Stories From World

