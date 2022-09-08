UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Queen Elizabeth Was Stateswoman Of Unmatched Dignity, Deepened UK-US Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Biden Says Queen Elizabeth Was Stateswoman of Unmatched Dignity, Deepened UK-US Ties

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the late-Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the late-Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era ...

Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," Biden said in a press release.

Biden added that in the years ahead, the United States looks forward to continuing a close friendship with the United Kingdoms' King and Queen Consort.

Related Topics

Alliance United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron Says Deceased UK ..

French President Emmanuel Macron Says Deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II Was Friend ..

2 minutes ago
 US, allies seek more coordination on energy for Eu ..

US, allies seek more coordination on energy for Europe: W.House

2 minutes ago
 All the queen's kingdoms: where did Elizabeth II r ..

All the queen's kingdoms: where did Elizabeth II reign?

2 minutes ago
 World pays tribute as Queen Elizabeth II dies

World pays tribute as Queen Elizabeth II dies

2 minutes ago
 Aid halted to Ethiopia's Tigray, UN says, as fight ..

Aid halted to Ethiopia's Tigray, UN says, as fighting escalates

6 minutes ago
 Irish Prime Minister Says Queen's Death Means 'End ..

Irish Prime Minister Says Queen's Death Means 'End of Era'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.