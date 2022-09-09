Biden Says Queen Elizabeth Was Stateswoman of Unmatched Dignity, Deepened UK-US Ties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the late-Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era ...

Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," Biden said in a press release.

Biden added that in the years ahead, the United States looks forward to continuing a close friendship with the United Kingdoms' King and Queen Consort.