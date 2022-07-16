Biden Says Reached Deal With Saudi Arabia on Investing in Secure 5G, 6G Networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Saudi Arabia will invest in 5G and 6G network projects led by the United States to help develop such secure and reliable systems around the world, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Saudi Arabia will invest in new US-led technology to develop and secure reliable 5G and 6G networks, both here, and in the future, in developing countries," Biden said during a press conference.

The new technology will outcompete other platforms such as those from China, Biden added.