Biden Says Reached Mutual Understanding With Xi In Inaugural Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Biden Says Reached Mutual Understanding with Xi in Inaugural Meeting

US President Biden said that he and his Chinese counterpart "understand one another" following their inaugural face-to-face meeting at the G20 summit in Bali on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Biden said that he and his Chinese counterpart "understand one another" following their inaugural face-to-face meeting at the G20 summit in Bali on Monday.

"I must say that he was as straightforward as he has been with me in the past.

And I think that we understand one another, which is the most important thing that can be done," Biden said at a press conference after his meeting with Chinese President Xi concluded.

Biden added that his biggest concern was a misunderstanding on either side about intentions or actions.

He said he and Xi covered a significant amount of territory during their meeting, which lasted approximately three and a half hours.

