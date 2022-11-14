Biden Says Reached Mutual Understanding With Xi In Inaugural Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Biden said that he and his Chinese counterpart "understand one another" following their inaugural face-to-face meeting at the G20 summit in Bali on Monday.
"I must say that he was as straightforward as he has been with me in the past.
And I think that we understand one another, which is the most important thing that can be done," Biden said at a press conference after his meeting with Chinese President Xi concluded.
Biden added that his biggest concern was a misunderstanding on either side about intentions or actions.
He said he and Xi covered a significant amount of territory during their meeting, which lasted approximately three and a half hours.