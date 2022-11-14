Biden Says Reached Mutual Understanding with Xi in Inaugural Meeting

US President Biden said that he and his Chinese counterpart "understand one another" following their inaugural face-to-face meeting at the G20 summit in Bali on Monday

"I must say that he was as straightforward as he has been with me in the past.

And I think that we understand one another, which is the most important thing that can be done," Biden said at a press conference after his meeting with Chinese President Xi concluded.

Biden added that his biggest concern was a misunderstanding on either side about intentions or actions.

He said he and Xi covered a significant amount of territory during their meeting, which lasted approximately three and a half hours.