Biden Says Ready for Diplomacy With Moscow But Also to Respond If Russia Attacks Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia, but also to respond decisively if Moscow invades Ukraine, which he believes is still a possibility.

"The United States is prepared no matter what happens, to engage in diplomacy with Russia and our allies and partners to improve security and stability in Europe ... and we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine. It is still very much a possibility," Biden said.