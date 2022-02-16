UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Ready For Diplomacy With Moscow But Also To Respond If Russia Attacks Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says Ready for Diplomacy With Moscow But Also to Respond If Russia Attacks Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia, but also to respond decisively if Moscow invades Ukraine, which he believes is still a possibility.

"The United States is prepared no matter what happens, to engage in diplomacy with Russia and our allies and partners to improve security and stability in Europe ... and we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine. It is still very much a possibility," Biden said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe United States

Recent Stories

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

52 minutes ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

52 minutes ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

52 minutes ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

2 hours ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>