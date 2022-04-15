UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Ready To Go To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 12:41 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is ready to visit Ukraine.

He first told reporters that his administration is in the process of making a decision on sending senior officials to Ukraine.

When asked by a reporter whom he would send, the president replied: "Are you ready to go?"

The journalist asked in return "Are you?" and Biden responded "Yeah."

