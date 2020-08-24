UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Ready to Raise Taxes for US Citizens Making Over $400,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in an interview with the ABC news broadcaster that if elected, he would raise taxes for those who make more than $400,000 a year.

"I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000. Let me tell you why I'm going to do it. It's about time they start paying a fair share of the economic responsibility we have. The very wealthy should pay fair share, corporations should pay a fair share. The fact is, there are corporations making close to a trillion Dollars that pay no tax at all. I'm not punishing anybody. This is about everybody paying their fair share," Biden said, as quoted by the media outlet.

When asked whether there would be any tax raise for those US citizens who receive less than that, the presidential hopeful noted that there "there would be no need for [that]."

Biden is ahead in the presidential race against incumbent US President Donald Trump nationally in the most recent 10 polls posted on realclearpolitics.com by an average of about 7 percent. Biden is also leading in the largest battleground states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. The election will take place on November 3.

