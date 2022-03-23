UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Real Threat' That Russia Might Use Chemical Weapons In Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there is a "real threat" that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there is a "real threat" that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"I think it's a real threat," Biden said before departing for Europe, when asked whether he is concerned with the threat of chemical warfare at the moment.

A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Tuesday that the United States sees no indication that there is an imminent risk of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov at the same day criticized Washington's claims that Russia might use chemical and biological weapons. The diplomat noted that the US has not yet destroyed its own stockpiles of chemical weapons, and accused the latter of artificially delaying the process.

Russia's entire arsenal of chemical weapons was completely destroyed under the strictest international control back in 2017, he recalled.

