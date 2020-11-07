WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden said that he had received a mandate to tackle such issues as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and economy.

"What's becoming clearer each hour is that a record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions chose change over more of the same.

They've given us a mandate for action on COVID-19, the economy, climate change, systemic racism," Biden said in his address to the nation on late Friday.