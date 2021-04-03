UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Receiving Ongoing Briefings From Homeland Security Adviser On US Capitol Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) President Joe Biden said that he has been receiving ongoing briefings on the attack at the US Capitol by a lone assailant.

"I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds," Biden said in a press release on Friday.

Biden said he has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in observance of the death of Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who was killed in the attack.

Earlier on Friday, a man rammed his vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at an access point near the Capitol building.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in earlier remarks that the suspect exited his vehicle and tried to attack police officers with a knife before he was shot and killed.

Evans died from injuries he sustained in the attack.

