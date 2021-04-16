Biden Says Recent Conversation With Putin Was 'Candid And Respectful'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Biden said his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning bilateral relations was candid and respectful.
"Earlier this week, I spoke with President Putin of Russia about the nature of our relationship between our two countries," Biden said on Thursday. "The conversation was candid and respectful."