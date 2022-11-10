UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Regardless Of Election Results He Intends To Run For Reelection In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Biden Says Regardless of Election Results He Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden told reporters that he indents to run for reelection in 2024 regardless of results of the midterm elections.

"Our intention (with First Lady Jill Biden) is to run again.

That's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden said on Wednesday. "I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is ultimately a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run but we're going to have discussions about it, and I don't feel any hurry one way or another."

Biden also said that most likely he will make a decision early next year on whether to run for the presidency.

