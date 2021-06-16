UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Relationship With China's Xi 'Pure Business,' They Are Not 'Old Friends'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Says Relationship With China's Xi 'Pure Business,' They Are Not 'Old Friends'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he does not relate to Chinese President Xi Jinping as an old friend but rather as a business partner.

"We know each other. We are not old friends. It's just pure business," Biden said when asked about prospects of Chinese leadership letting World Health Organization experts investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

