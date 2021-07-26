Biden Says 'Remains to Be Seen' Whether 'Dreamers' Could Get Citizenship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden does not exclude that steps will be taken by the Democrats to have some of the so-called "Dreamer" immigrants get US citizenship.

Asked whether such a measure could be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, Biden told reporters on Sunday that it "remains to be seen."

In a ruling on July 16, US District Court Judge Andrew Hanen outlawed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that temporarily protects immigrants brought to the United States before the age of 16, who are often referred to as "Dreamers," due to the previous DREAM Act. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are pushing to include protections for DACA recipients in an infrastructure reconciliation bill.

The 100-member US Senate is evenly divided between parties, but the Democrats can get to 51 because Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the chamber, casts tie-breaking votes when necessary.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans are not likely to back any DACA legislation without addressing the surge in illegal immigrants at the border.

DACA was launched by the Obama administration in 2012. It permits children of illegal immigrants, who were brought to the United States under the age of 16, to remain in the country, provided they had arrived by 2007. The program does not currently provide permanent lawful status to its recipients but has protected some 700,000 young people from deportation.

Former President Donald Trump tried to end the program but the US Supreme Court blocked his administration's effort. After taking office in January, Biden promised to preserve the program.