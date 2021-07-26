UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says 'Remains To Be Seen' Whether 'Dreamers' Could Get Citizenship

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:20 AM

Biden Says 'Remains to Be Seen' Whether 'Dreamers' Could Get Citizenship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden does not exclude that steps will be taken by the Democrats to have some of the so-called "Dreamer" immigrants get US citizenship.

Asked whether such a measure could be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, Biden told reporters on Sunday that it "remains to be seen."

In a ruling on July 16, US District Court Judge Andrew Hanen outlawed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that temporarily protects immigrants brought to the United States before the age of 16, who are often referred to as "Dreamers," due to the previous DREAM Act. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are pushing to include protections for DACA recipients in an infrastructure reconciliation bill.

The 100-member US Senate is evenly divided between parties, but the Democrats can get to 51 because Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the chamber, casts tie-breaking votes when necessary.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans are not likely to back any DACA legislation without addressing the surge in illegal immigrants at the border.

DACA was launched by the Obama administration in 2012. It permits children of illegal immigrants, who were brought to the United States under the age of 16, to remain in the country, provided they had arrived by 2007. The program does not currently provide permanent lawful status to its recipients but has protected some 700,000 young people from deportation.

Former President Donald Trump tried to end the program but the US Supreme Court blocked his administration's effort. After taking office in January, Biden promised to preserve the program.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Barack Obama Minority Budget Trump Young United States Chamber January July Democrats Border Citizenship Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

5 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

7 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

7 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

7 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.