UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Remains To Be Seen' Whether He Will Meet Putin At G20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Biden Says 'Remains to Be Seen' Whether He Will Meet Putin at G20

US President Joe Biden said Thursday it remains to be seen whether he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali in November

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Thursday it remains to be seen whether he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali in November.

"That remains to be seen," Biden said when asked whether he will meet with Putin at the G20 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

However, Biden last month said he will surely see Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the summit. There are currently no plans for a bilateral meeting between Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Vladimir Putin November Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sixth meeting of GB Departmental Development Worki ..

Sixth meeting of GB Departmental Development Working Party held

2 minutes ago
 Cooperation of stakeholders sought to keep city pe ..

Cooperation of stakeholders sought to keep city peaceful during 12 Rabi ul Awal ..

2 minutes ago
 Hailstorm destroys crops, vegetables

Hailstorm destroys crops, vegetables

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results

Tennis: Astana ATP results

2 minutes ago
 Gunman murders at least 37 in Thai nursery attack

Gunman murders at least 37 in Thai nursery attack

5 minutes ago
 SSWMB starts sanitation operations at Milad proces ..

SSWMB starts sanitation operations at Milad procession routes, masajid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.