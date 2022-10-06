Biden Says 'Remains to Be Seen' Whether He Will Meet Putin at G20

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Thursday it remains to be seen whether he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali in November.

"That remains to be seen," Biden said when asked whether he will meet with Putin at the G20 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

However, Biden last month said he will surely see Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the summit. There are currently no plans for a bilateral meeting between Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.