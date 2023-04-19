UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Renewing National Emergency Relating To Russian Vessels' Use Of US Ports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Biden Says Renewing National Emergency Relating to Russian Vessels' Use of US Ports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is extending a national emergency relating to the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to ports in the United States.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian‘affiliated vessels to United States ports set out in Proclamation 10371," Biden said in a statement.

Biden cites Russia's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason for the measure. The conflict poses a disturbance to the international relations of the US, the statement said.

