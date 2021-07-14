UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Republicans Attempting 'Election Subversion' With New Voting Laws

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Republican-led efforts to restrict voting rights are an attempt to subvert the integrity of US elections.

"To me, this is simple. It's election subversion," Biden said during remarks in Philadelphia. "It's the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history."

This year, 17 states have enacted 28 new laws that make it harder for US citizens to vote, Biden said.

A group of more than 50 Texas Democrat lawmakers is currently in Washington, DC in an attempt to hamper voting on Republican legislation in Austin that would limit early voting hours, further restrict voting by mail, ban public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, make it easier to overturn an election based on fraud allegations, among other things.

Former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have pushed several Republican states to pass election reform legislation to prevent vote harvesting and other forms of potential abuse.

Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department disputed Trump's voter fraud allegations. The Trump campaign lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in a failed bid to reverse the 2020 election results.

