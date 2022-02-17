UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Returning To DC From Ohio Due To Weather, 'Little Thing' Happening In Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will be leaving earlier than expected from his trip to Ohio due to weather conditions and the ongoing situation in Europe.

"The reason they tell me I've got to head out, I hadn't planned on going immediately, was because of the weather going back to Washington, and there's a little thing going on in Europe right now," Biden said at the end of remarks on infrastructure.

More Stories From World

>