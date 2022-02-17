Biden Says Returning to DC From Ohio Due to Weather, 'Little Thing' Happening in Europe

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will be leaving earlier than expected from his trip to Ohio due to weather conditions and the ongoing situation in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will be leaving earlier than expected from his trip to Ohio due to weather conditions and the ongoing situation in Europe.

"The reason they tell me I've got to head out, I hadn't planned on going immediately, was because of the weather going back to Washington, and there's a little thing going on in Europe right now," Biden said at the end of remarks on infrastructure.