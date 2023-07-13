Biden Says Russia 'Already Interfering' in US Elections, Such Actions Not Anything New

Russia is already interfering in the United States' electoral processes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russia is already interfering in the United States' electoral processes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"They're already interfering in American elections, so that would not be anything new," Biden said during a press conference when asked about potential Russian election interference efforts.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in US elections.

In December, the Russian Investigative Committee found that a US-led bot farm was created in Moscow to imitate Russian election interference.

In May, US Special Counsel John Durham's probe concluded that the FBI should never have launched a probe into alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 election.

The FBI should have ignored raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence that alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, he said.