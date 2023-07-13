Open Menu

Biden Says Russia 'Already Interfering' In US Elections, Such Actions Not Anything New

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Biden Says Russia 'Already Interfering' in US Elections, Such Actions Not Anything New

Russia is already interfering in the United States' electoral processes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russia is already interfering in the United States' electoral processes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"They're already interfering in American elections, so that would not be anything new," Biden said during a press conference when asked about potential Russian election interference efforts.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in US elections.

In December, the Russian Investigative Committee found that a US-led bot farm was created in Moscow to imitate Russian election interference.

In May, US Special Counsel John Durham's probe concluded that the FBI should never have launched a probe into alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 election.

The FBI should have ignored raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence that alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, he said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Trump Durham United States May December FBI 2016

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

43 seconds ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

14 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

14 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

18 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

25 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

25 minutes ago
US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

33 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

33 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

33 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

33 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

33 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World