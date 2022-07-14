Biden Says Russia Must Suffer 'Strategic Failure' in Ukraine

The United States will continue to provide support to Ukraine to ensure Russia suffers a failure in the conflict, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

"(Vladimir) Putin's war must be a strategic failure, the united states will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainian people," he said while speaking at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has provided over $6 billion in security aid to Kiev, including lethal weapons.