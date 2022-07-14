UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Russia Must Suffer 'Strategic Failure' In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The United States will continue to provide support to Ukraine to ensure Russia suffers a failure in the conflict, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States will continue to provide support to Ukraine to ensure Russia suffers a failure in the conflict, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"(Vladimir) Putin's war must be a strategic failure, the united states will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainian people," he said while speaking at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has provided over $6 billion in security aid to Kiev, including lethal weapons.

