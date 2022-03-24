Biden Says Russia Needs to Be Removed From G20, Topic Raised at NATO Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia should be removed from the G20 groups and that the matter was discussed earlier in the day during the NATO meeting.

"My answer is yes, but it depends on the G20," Biden said on whether Russia should be removed from the G20. "That was raised today."