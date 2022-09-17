UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Biden Says Russia Should Not Mull Using Chemical, Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden during an interview with 60 Minutes said there will be consequences if Russia decides to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that the Russia Federation consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Don't. Don't. Don't. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," Biden said when asked what his response would be if Russia is considering using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Biden said the United States' response would depend on the extent of what Russia does, but it would be consequential.

However, Biden declined to disclose details about what the United States' contingency plans are if Russia uses chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

