Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Russia would make a serious mistake it if used tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"Russia will be making an incredibly serious mistake to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden said during a press conference.

Biden further said he cannot confirm claims that Russia is allegedly preparing a false flag operation to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.

According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already at the final stage.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The top diplomats of France, the UK, and the US also rejected Russia's claims as false and said that "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."