UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Russia would make a serious mistake it if used tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"Russia will be making an incredibly serious mistake to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden said during a press conference.

Biden further said he cannot confirm claims that Russia is allegedly preparing a false flag operation to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.

According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already at the final stage.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The top diplomats of France, the UK, and the US also rejected Russia's claims as false and said that "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear France Kiev United Kingdom Sunday Top Weapon

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

26 seconds ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

28 seconds ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

30 seconds ago
 Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippi ..

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines

31 seconds ago
 Biden Says US in Contact With Russia to Get Griner ..

Biden Says US in Contact With Russia to Get Griner, Others Out But No Positive R ..

33 seconds ago
 DR Congo President Appointed as Chad Transition Co ..

DR Congo President Appointed as Chad Transition Coordinator - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.