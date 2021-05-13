Biden Says Russian Government Not Involved in Pipeline Hacking Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US administration believes that the Russian government was not involved in the recent attack against the Colonial pipeline.

"We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack but we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia, that's where it came from Russia," Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

"We have been in direct communications with Moscow about the imperative for responsible countries to take decisive action against these ransomware networks. We are also going to pursue a measure to disrupt their ability to operate."