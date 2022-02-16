UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Defending Liberty Would Have Costs On Homefront

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine would have domestic consequences that Americans understand come with defending democracy abroad, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"To be clear, if Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here at home, but the American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without costs," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

An invasion could impact the energy market and prices in the United States, so the administration is taking steps to alleviate pressure on the market and offset raising prices, Biden added.

