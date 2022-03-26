Biden Says Russians Are 'Not Our Enemy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden denied in a major speech in Poland on Saturday that his country made the Russian people its enemy over the military operation in Ukraine.

"I've always spoken directly and honestly to you, the Russian people. Let me say this if you are able to listen: you, the Russian people are not our enemy," he said in a speech in Warsaw that wraps up his European trip.