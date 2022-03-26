UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Russians Are 'Not Our Enemy'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:21 PM

US President Joe Biden denied in a major speech in Poland on Saturday that his country made the Russian people its enemy over the military operation in Ukraine

"I've always spoken directly and honestly to you, the Russian people. Let me say this if you are able to listen: you, the Russian people are not our enemy," he said in a speech in Warsaw that wraps up his European trip.

