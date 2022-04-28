UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Russia's Comments On Proxy War With US In Ukraine 'Not True' But Concern Him

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Biden Says Russia's Comments on Proxy War With US in Ukraine 'Not True' But Concern Him

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that comments from Russian officials depicting the conflict in Ukraine as a direct confrontation or proxy war between the United States, NATO and Russia are untrue but concerning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that comments from Russian officials depicting the conflict in Ukraine as a direct confrontation or proxy war between the United States, NATO and Russia are untrue but concerning.

"They're not true. They do concern me, because it shows the desperation that Russia is feeling about their abject failure in being able to do what they set out to do in the first instance. And so I think it's more of a reflection not of the truth, but of their failure. And so instead of saying that the Ukrainians - equipped with some capability to resist Russian forces - are doing this, they have to tell their people that the United States and all of NATO are engaged in taking out Russian troops and tanks," Biden said in response to a question about the Russian officials' comments.

Russian officials including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have described the activities of the US and NATO in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation as leading to a proxy war between the powers with the possibility of escalation.

