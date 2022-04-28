US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that comments from Russian officials depicting the conflict in Ukraine as a direct confrontation or proxy war between the United States, NATO and Russia are untrue but concerning

"They're not true. They do concern me, because it shows the desperation that Russia is feeling about their abject failure in being able to do what they set out to do in the first instance. And so I think it's more of a reflection not of the truth, but of their failure. And so instead of saying that the Ukrainians - equipped with some capability to resist Russian forces - are doing this, they have to tell their people that the United States and all of NATO are engaged in taking out Russian troops and tanks," Biden said in response to a question about the Russian officials' comments.

Russian officials including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have described the activities of the US and NATO in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation as leading to a proxy war between the powers with the possibility of escalation.

Biden also addressed comments by Russia talking about the risk of nuclear war breaking out as a result of an escalation of tensions.

"No one should be making idle comments about the use of nuclear weapons or the possibility that they'd use that. It's irresponsible," Biden said on Thursday.

Lavrov on Monday said that the risks of nuclear war are now very significant and this danger should not be underestimated while there are many who are willing to artificially inflate this threat.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said that the US will not engage in nuclear war rhetoric, calling it "unhelpful."