Biden Says Saddened By Current Situation In Afghanistan, Does Not Regret Decision To Leave

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says Saddened By Current Situation in Afghanistan, Does Not Regret Decision to Leave

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday said he is saddened by the current situation in Afghanistan amid the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover but he does not regret his decision to withdraw American forces from the country.

"I'm deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision to end America's war-fighting in Afghanistan," Biden said.

More Stories From World

