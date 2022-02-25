- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Biden Says Sanctioning Putin Is On The Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the table.
"It is on the table," Biden said, when asked whether it's a step that he is prepared to take.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PM Imran meets Russian President Putin
Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan
PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..
Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..
Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..
NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine
More Stories From World
-
Biden Says US Sanctions Will Prevent Russia From Financing, Growing Military2 minutes ago
-
EU Leaders to Decide on Including SWIFT in Anti-Russia Sanctions - Borrell2 minutes ago
-
Biden Says Authorized Deployment of Additional US Forces to Germany to Aid NATO2 minutes ago
-
Biden Says US Prepared to Respond if Russia Conducts Cyber Attacks2 minutes ago
-
New Sanctions Maximize Long-Term Impact on Russia, Minimize Harm to US - Biden12 minutes ago
-
Biden Says US Will Limit Russian Ability to Do Business in Dollars, Euro, Yen12 minutes ago
-
Biden Says New Sanctions to Hit Russia's Aerospace Industry12 minutes ago
-
Biden Says US Forces Not to Be Engaged in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict12 minutes ago
-
US Says Reports of Biden Mulling Cyberattack on Russia Do Not Reflect Reality - Reports22 minutes ago
-
Moldovan Parliament Approves 60-Day State of Emergency Over Ukraine Crisis - Speaker22 minutes ago
-
Biden Says Putin Rejected Every Good Faith Effort for Diplomacy by US, Allies22 minutes ago
-
Biden Says Authorizing New Sanctions, Restrictions on Exports to Russia22 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.