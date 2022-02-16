Biden Says Sandy Hook Settlement Beginning of Holding Gun Makers Accountable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The liability settlement agreement between Remington Arms and the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting victims is the beginning of holding gun manufacturers accountable, US President Joe Biden said.

"Today, the families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting have secured a historic settlement with the gun manufacturer Remington. While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US state of Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before turning the weapon on himself.

Biden reiterated his calls for Congress to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act so gun manufacturers and dealers can be held fully accountable in shootings.

Biden also said that he will continue to urge lawmakers, lawyers and gun violence survivors to pursue efforts to replicate the legal success of the Sandy Hook victims' families.