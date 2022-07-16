Biden Says Saudi Officials Share Sense of Urgency on Global Energy Security

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Saudi officials share the sense of urgency about global energy security and he expects to see additional steps on the issue in the coming weeks.

"We had a good discussion on ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies to support global economic growth.

That will begin shortly and I'm doing all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America which I expect to happen," Biden said during a press briefing. "The Saudi share that urgency and based on our discussions today, I expect we'll see further steps in the coming weeks."

Regarding the impact of his visit to the middle East on gas prices in the United States, Biden said US consumers will not see those for "another couple of weeks."