UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Science Will Lead The Way During His Administration

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

Biden Says Science Will Lead The Way During His Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden has promised that science will be at the forefront of his administration.

On Friday, Biden's transition team announced that the president-elect had nominated geneticist Eric Lander to be director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Presenting the science team headed by Lander on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said that "science will always be at the forefront of my administration."

Biden said he hoped for scientific progress in renewable energy and cancer research, as well as in what concerns the coronavirus pandemic.

The president-elect also praised Lander's exceptional scientific work.

Biden has elevated the position of Science Advisor to the cabinet for the first time. The president-elect has also added several officials to different positions in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and in the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Lander is president of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and served as co-chair of PCAST during the Obama administration.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Technology White House Progress Lander Wilmington Cancer Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

4 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

4 hours ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

4 hours ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

4 hours ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.