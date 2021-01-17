Biden Says Science Will Lead The Way During His Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden has promised that science will be at the forefront of his administration.

On Friday, Biden's transition team announced that the president-elect had nominated geneticist Eric Lander to be director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Presenting the science team headed by Lander on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said that "science will always be at the forefront of my administration."

Biden said he hoped for scientific progress in renewable energy and cancer research, as well as in what concerns the coronavirus pandemic.

The president-elect also praised Lander's exceptional scientific work.

Biden has elevated the position of Science Advisor to the cabinet for the first time. The president-elect has also added several officials to different positions in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and in the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Lander is president of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and served as co-chair of PCAST during the Obama administration.