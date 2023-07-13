Open Menu

Biden Says Serious About Prisoner Exchange With Russia, Process Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is serious about a potential prisoner swap with Russia, including with respect to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

"I'm serious about a prisoner exchange.

I'm serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway," Biden said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, when asked to provide an update on US efforts to free Gershkovich detained in Russia.

