Biden Says Setting Up Largest Election Protection Effort Ever Assembled

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his campaign and the Democrats are setting up the largest election protection effort in the history of the United States.

"To make sure every vote is counted, we're setting up the largest election protection effort ever assembled. Because Donald Trump doesn't get to decide the outcome of this election - the American people do," Biden said via Twitter.

More Stories From World

